MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Fire Department and Midland Police Department responded to the 200 block of Texas Avenue Monday night, referencing a structure fire.

According to a release by the City of Midland, at about 10:30pm, crews responded to a fire in a high-rise office building with smoke and fire venting out from the 9th floor window.

The fire was contained within the room of origin and no extension to other floors or adjacent offices on the ninth floor.

The building was empty at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.