MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Friday, October 20th, at about 12:30pm, the Midland Fire Department Hazmat team responded to a chemical spill on Interstate 20, between Lamesa Road and N. Fairgrounds Road.

According to a release by the City of Midland, initial investigation revealed two semi trucks were travelling east on I-20 when the truck in the left lane attempted to change lanes. This forced the truck travelling in the right lane to leave the roadway. Three chemical totes ruptured, causing the spill.

The northside service road of I-20 between Lamesa Road and North Fairgrounds Road was closed for several hours for cleanup.

One person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

This investigation remains ongoing.