MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – At about 4:40pm, Midland Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Fairmount Condos, located at the 4700 block of Boulder Drive, on Saturday, July 15th.

According to a release from the City of Midland, investigators believe the fire started in the second-floor apartment and spread to the unit beneath. A total of eight units have been affected by the fire with electricity cut at all the apartments and smoke affecting all 8 units.

So far 4 families have been notified, accounting for 5 adults and one child. Red Cross has been notified to assist families in need, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.