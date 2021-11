MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Fire Department responded to a home fire in the 4500 block of Wilshire Wednesday afternoon.

While the home did sustain some damage in the fire, MFD says once crews arrived on the scene, they were able to put the fire out in only 10 minutes. According to a City of Midland spokesperson, the fire started in the garage. At least four engines responded to the scene.





No injuries were reported, the cause of the fire has not been released.