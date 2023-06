MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Fire Department will be holding Coffee, Cookies, and Car Seats, a free car seat safety check on Friday, June 30th.

MFD says not knowing if your child’s car seat is properly secured can be extremely stressful. This event is designed to ease some of that stress.

Coffee, Cookies, and Car Seats will be held at Central Station on West Wall Street from 8:30am until 2pm. You can reserve your spot now by calling 432-685-7330.