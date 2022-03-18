MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Firefighters from the Midland Fire Department have said they will join other agencies from across Texas as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System to assist with fires around Eastland, Texas after a series of wildfires broke out Thursday. Now dubbed the Eastland Complex Fire, the blaze is, so far, only about 10% contained with more than 45,000 acres burned.

Hundreds were evacuated as flames invaded downtown Ranger. Several buildings, including a hundred-year-old three story church, were destroyed.

Additionally, Eastland County said Deputy Barbara Fenley died in the line of duty Thursday night trying to save people from the fires. She was reportedly overcome by flames.

A City of Midland spokesperson said of the MFD deployment, “As weather conditions improved in Midland, we felt confident we could deploy resources to assist in Eastland.”

