MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Fire Department members held a Plan Change vote between July 10th and July 21st, addressing two items that the City of Midland says would significantly improve the long-term health of the fund.

According to a release from the City of Midland, more than 81% of the members voted on the items, with 176 members voting “for” and only 27 voting “against” the proposed items.

The members of the Fireman’s Relief and Retirement Fund Board ratified the vote by the Midland Fire Department, addressing the unfunded liability of the Relief Fund:

Overtime earned outside of normal scheduled shift days will no longer count toward retirement.

A change to calculate retirement benefits will be based on 60 consecutive pay periods rather than picking the highest 60 months throughout their entire career.

The City of Midland expressed their gratitude for the support and prompt actions of the members of the Midland Fire Department, saying this vote successfully decreased the unfunded liability.

The City and the Fireman’s Relief Fund Board will continue to work together to consider other potential solutions, as well as keeping citizens updated on the progress and other proposed solutions.

More information about the MFRRF can be found on the City of Midland’s website.