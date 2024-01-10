MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A donation for some life-saving equipment was accepted at the Midland City Council meeting on Tuesday, helping to make sure citizens remain safe.

“Again, I just applaud some of the partners here in town like Chevron and MEC for stepping up and helping out the fire department this year. And it’s another great contribution to our community and I thank you for that.”

The Midland County Fire Chief shared that the money will be going toward a new kind of life-saving equipment.

“What it is is an automatic chest compression device that just makes our CPR that much more effective, to the extent that when we put our EMS Supervisor into service this yearwe had in that vehicle, he showed up first on scene and was able to return spontaneous circulation on the individual before an ambulance got there because of that device, so now we will have one of those. Chevron came and asked us about our needs and we kind of talked about it but we didn’t expect them to come through with $132,000 but the next thing you know they did, so it’s a great thing.”

The money was turned over to the Fire Department to be put right to use.

The Midland Fire Department was also set to get approval to begin renovations, along with the Midland Police Department. The item was on the meeting agenda but was never addressed.

The city says those renovations will cost a total of more than $1.9 million.