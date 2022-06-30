ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) Odessa continues to expand east. The newest addition is a bar and restaurant called Fuego.

“It’s my first time here and I can tell you I already love it,” says Valerie Garcia, who lives in Odessa.

Fuego is the newest place to serve up craft cocktails and food. It opened up two weeks ago off of Faudree Road.

“I feel like this is something we needed, especially on this side of town because we don’t have that much,” says Garcia.

Within the next three weeks the business will have its kitchen open and start serving Mexican tapas. That’s where Fuego got its name.

“Fuego means fire in Spanish,” says owner Tanya Lujan. “We’re serving Mexican tapas, spicy salsas, so I thought the name was appropriate.”

Lujan owns the bar and restaurant with her husband. Having already owned a few businesses in the area, the couple thought they’d bring something you’d see in bigger cities to West Texas.

“We thought we’d bring something different,” says Lujan. “Being in rural West Texas, we are sometimes a little bit behind”

Inside you’ll notice some funky murals and vintage objects. Lujan says it adds to the ambience.

“Having a variety of funky, modern, vintage types of objects serves as conversational pieces. It makes it interesting,” says Lujan.

“The staff is really friendly, the drinks are amazing. Y’all should try it out,” says Garcia.

Right now Fuego is open from six p.m. to close. Soon it will be open for both lunch and dinner, and be available for private events.



For more on what Fuego has to offer, check out the video above.