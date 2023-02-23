MIDLAND (KMID/KPEJ)- Julio Cesar Banuelas-Gutierrez, from Camargo, Chihuahua, distributed one to one and a half pounds of methamphetamine every two weeks in the Midland-Odessa area, making at least 12 pounds of the drug.

Investigators also found Banuelas-Gutierrez had exchanged firearms for methamphetamine on at least one occasion.

“The substantial sentence imposed in this case reflects our unwavering commitment to protect our communities and bring drug traffickers to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “My appreciation goes out to all the law enforcement officers involved, who made it possible for us to prosecute and put an end to this dealer’s activities.”

The Odessa and Midland Police Department Joint Task Force investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joe Mahoney and Monica Daniels prosecuted the case.