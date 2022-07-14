BIG BEND (KMID/KPEJ) – When Big Bend National Park was established in 1944, bear sightings were rare and infrequent. That isn’t the case today.

The Mexican Black Bears in Big Bend National Park are considered one of their success stories. In the mid 1980’s, visitors began reporting more and more bear sightings in the Chisos Mountains. Over the years through migrations from Mexico, the bears have re-established themselves in Big Bend with a stable population without human intervention, which is also a rare event.

The recent increase in numbers means some changes for the park. In the interest of protecting wild, natural resources and for the safety of park visitors, Window Trail in the Chisos Basin in Big Bend National Park is closed to public use until further notice. Entering this closed area would be a violation of Chapter 36, section 1.5 of the Code of Federal Regulations.

This emergency closure is due to significantly increased bear activity in the narrow trail corridor, and the safety of both the bears and the public is paramount.

Both the upper and lower Window Trail trailheads are closed, and signs have been posted.

Big Bend Superintendent Bob Krumenaker said, “National Park biologists are monitoring the bear activity and we will open the trail as soon as the bear activity in this area declines to normal levels. Our goal is to protect both the bears and park visitors. It’s their home – we’re the guests.”