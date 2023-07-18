MIDLAND, TX (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland held a media meet and greet event Tuesday at City Hall to introduce its new City Manager Tommy Gonzalez. Prior to being appointed the position, Gonzalez was the City Manager of El Paso.

With his experience in El Paso, Gonzalez is looking forward to working alongside city officials and community members. He said that the City of Midland has talented workers in place and wants to blend in and assist in getting projects completed.

“I’ve had a really wonderful experience in talking to the mayor and council and just really talking to them about their vision for our community.” Gonzalez said. “The senior team is very impressive and again a lot of that listening that’s been taking place I’ve learned a lot about what Midland has been able to do up to this point and what they plan for the future, and I want to help with that. I want to be part of that.”

Gonzalez’s first official day begin on July 31st.