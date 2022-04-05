ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – In March, we recognized four remarkable women across the basin. Out of the four, who you nominated, one finalist was chosen — Suzanne Rathbun.

We surprised Rathbun as the winner at her home by celebrating the remarkable difference she has made in the community and generations to come.

A limo was provided by Big John’s Limo Services, flowers from Market Street and a luncheon provided by Librado in Midland. She didn’t know this was coming.



“I was totally shocked when I was nominated and Carol Sullivan … [I] will be in debt for nominating me,” said Rathbun.

Rathbun is a Clinical Associate Academic Advisor at the University of Texas Permian Basin. She has been teaching for more than 20 years.

“She’s just a really inspirational person and I continue to do things with her once a month … great colleague at the university, but also a better person in the community,” said UTPB Associate Professor of Accounting.

Rathbun’s friends said it’s hard to find a board she hasn’t been on or an organization she hasn’t been involved with. Sullivan, who nominated her said there’s no one more fit to have the ‘Remarkable Woman’ title.

“The part that a lot of people don’t know … the things she has done on an individual basis, [for example], we would be out somewhere and somebody would say Suzanne helped me with this … or I would never have graduated if not for Suzanne,” said Sullivan.

Rathbun also received a makeover. Her hair was provided by Mint Salon in Midland and she got a new outfit by Dillard’s. All to make her feel truly as remarkable as everyone knows she is.

Her message at the end of the day is to inspire others in our community to strive to be remarkable women as well.

“Be involved in your community, it doesn’t have to be a specific thing just be involved in your community,” said Rathbun. “Find your passion, it can be picking up trash … it can be helping Big Brothers Big Sisters [of America] … Boys and Girls Club.”

She hopes more people will feel encouraged to volunteer.

