MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County Sheriff candidate Justin Painter is set to host another event this month as part of his campaign. He’s calling the event Java with Justin, and said he wants to build a relationship with community members “one cup at a time”.

“No agenda,” he said. “Just a chance to ask questions, voice the concerns and get to know your candidate.”

You’ll find Painter from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30 on the patio of the Black Rifle Coffee Company located at 3500 Big Spring Street.