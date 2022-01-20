ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Junior is an “adorable” black and white puppy currently living in the Odessa Animal Shelter, he’s been there longer than any other animal.

The Odessa Police Department says Junior arrived at the shelter on August 10 after being rescued from the roadway near 8th Street and Grant. He is believed to be Heeler/Pit Bull mix and is between one and two years old.

Animal advocates say Junior has a lot of energy and loves to play. He greets every new animal in the shelter and gets along well with the other animals. Now he is looking to find a forever home.





If you would like to adopt Junior, swing by the shelter located at 910 W 42nd Street.