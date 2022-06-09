West Texas is getting a new restaurant that’s bringing some Mediterranean flair.

Spitz Mediterranean Street Food is coming to Midland soon. It’ll be located at 2102 West Wadley, suite 12. It offers wraps, bowls, gyros, pizzas and much more.

“There’s absolutely something on the menu for all age groups, for everybody,” says franchisee owner Debra Holt. “Even the pickiest eater can find something here.”

Holt says she first tried Spitz in Salt Lake City and said it was so delicious, she had to bring it here.

“When you taste something that good, you want to share it with others,” says Holt.

Debra says not only is it tasty, but there are plenty of healthy options too.

This restaurant will also have a bar and outdoor seating. It’s all under construction right now.

Debra says to expect Spitz to be open by mid August.

For more on Spitz and what it will offer, check out the video above.