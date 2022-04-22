ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Meals on Wheels, an organization that delivers meals to home-bound people in Odessa, is gearing up for its annual Mudbugs fundraiser. And the staff and volunteers at Meals on Wheels said all proceeds from the event will go toward helping those in need of a delicious meal.

“These are clients that can’t leave their homes like you and I can to go grocery shopping and get themselves whatever they want to eat. So we deliver a hot, nutritious meal to them five days a week. Right now, we serve, on average, about 570 clients a day,” said Joann Vasquez of Meals on Wheels.

The event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on April 26 at the Ector County Coliseum. Tickets are $50.00 for all you can eat crawfish, shrimp, catfish and sides. You can purchase your ticket here.

The Meals on Wheels team will also be raffling off a St. Laurent chain wallet purse, a Wi-Fi Controlled Pit Boss 1600 Competition Series Pellet Grill, a Browning Citori 725 Sporting Limited Edition 12 gauge shot gun, as well as two Southwest Airline Tickets Round Trip anywhere in the US, and an Argentina dove hunt trip.