ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Sewell Ford will be presenting the 23rd Annual Mudbug on Thursday, April 11th at the Ector County Coliseum from 6:30pm to 8:30pm inside Barn G.

All proceeds from the event will be supporting Meals on Wheels of Odessa.

“Although this is my first Mudbug, the traditions will carry on, and this will be a great party,” said Craig Stoker, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Odessa. “Without the generous sponsorship from Sewell Ford we would not expect to raise as much money to continue growing our client list. With the slashing of SNAP benefits recently, our numbers have increased to over 600 clients a day, which is more than ever before. Events like Mudbug raise funds which can be used to continue adding clients to our list.”

All you can eat crawfish will be served by the people at Oil Works, and an all you can eat buffet, including fried catfish, boiled shrimp, corn & potatoes, and hushpuppies will be served by Big Daddy’ Grill & Bar.

Starting times will be dependent on sponsorship level.

General Admission will be from 6:30pm to 8:30pm with the VIP Early Entry Party from 5:30pm to 6:30 pm.

Individual tickets and table sponsorships are available on the Meals on Wheels of Odessa website.

Food for the event has been sponsored by Prosperity Bank, with Madden Sales and Equipment sponsoring the raffle.

For more information, please call Meals on Wheels of Odessa, or visit their website.