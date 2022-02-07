MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- In an agreement pending approval by the Midland City Council, the Midland Development Corporation will contribute up to $1,730,000 for the design of an overpass at Todd Drive and Loop 250, right-of-way acquisition to widen Todd Drive between Business Interstate 20 and Loop 250, and right-of-way acquisition to extend Todd Drive north of Loop 250 to Occidental Parkway.

These infrastructure improvements will increase regional mobility, serve growth, and encourage additional development in east Midland. Having shovel-ready design plans for the overpass at Loop 250 and Todd Drive has the potential to accelerate TxDOT funding for the project. Right-of-way acquisition will occur throughout 2022.

“Widening and improving Todd Drive is a priority for the MDC board, since this road will become the next major north-south arterial serving new development in east Midland. This is the first phase of a multi-year partnership with the City of Midland to complete this project,” said MDC Chairman Stephen Lowery.

“Working with the MDC, TxDOT, the Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization and Motran, the City of Midland has the momentum it needs to improve Todd Drive and serve new development, including the 2,000 new rooftops planned for north of Loop 250. City staff appreciates the continued partnership with the MDC as we work together to develop projects that promote economic growth and improvements to our infrastructure needs,” City of Midland Engineering Services Director Jose Ortiz added.

In June 2021, the MDC board earmarked 30% of its annual revenues for infrastructure projects in Midland, enabling strategic planning for key projects. Each project will be approved individually by the MDC board and City Council.