MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Community Theatre has started membership sales for the 2024 season, with the money raised going toward the continued funding of the local theatre.

“Financial support is completely imperative. And like I said we’re a complete non-profit, so we are working on not only donor donations and membership donations but also volunteer bases in the community, so if you can’t donate your money, you can donate your time” said Hannah Allee, MCT Marketing Director.

The theatre says the 2024 season marks the 79th season of bringing quality theatre arts and educational opportunities to Midland and the Permian Basin.

If you wish to, learn more about the theatre, their productions, donate, or volunteer, please visit the Midland Community Theatre’s website.