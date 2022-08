MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam. MCSO says that its office is receiving complaints about a person calling and representing themselves as a Midland County Sheriff’s Office employee.

Deputies say that scammers are known to change phone numbers and use local area codes. If you receive a phone call from the number (432)-693-8766, MCSO says you should hang up, block the number, and never send money.