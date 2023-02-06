MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of fraudulent calls about arrest warrants. Those involved in the scam calls are accused of telling the victim that he or she missed a court appearance, and is facing arrest, which can be deferred if a payment is made.

According to MCSO, the scammers are telling victims to purchase a pre-paid card or gift card. Victims are then asked to give the card number to the caller.

These scammers may sound convincing, MCSO said, and may use real information about the victim or use the names of legitimate law enforcement personnel. The callers may also “spoof” the phone number on Caller ID so that the calls appear to come from the courthouse or other local agency. In addition, fake warrants or other legitimate looking court documents may be used to further confuse the victim into thinking the call is real.

These phone calls are not coming from any local law enforcement agency and victims receiving such a call are asked not to provide any personal information, credit card or pre-paid card numbers, or money to the scammer. Courts and law enforcement agencies will never demand payment over the phone and will never ask for a gift card to satisfy any legal obligation.

If you have received a scam phone call in Midland County, you can report it to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.