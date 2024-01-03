MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens in the county of on-going phone scams that are impersonating local law enforcement officers and demanding money.

MCSO says there are multiple variations of the scam, but the callers always identify themselves as law enforcement and demand money in the form of gift cards, credit/debit cards, or money apps for things like missed court dates, missed subpoenas, and active warrants. The caller might also spoof the agency’s phone number when calling, making it appear that the call is coming directly from the agency.

No law enforcement officer will ever call and demand money over the phone in lieu of arrest. Do not be intimidated by these scammers and do not give any personal details over the phone.

If you have any doubts, hang up and call the agency they claimed to be from through an official publicized phone number or go to the agency in person with any concerns.

You can call MCSO at 432-688-4600 or you can visit their website with more contact information here.