MCSO to kick off its first ‘Christmas at the Horseshoe’ toy drive

by: Erica Miller

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- On December 18, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with several local non-profit organizations, will host its first Christmas at the Horseshoe celebration. MCSO is hoping every child in attendance will get to leave with a gift. 

Now, the law enforcement team at MCSO is asking for help from the community to make it happen so that all the children will get to experience the excitement of receiving a gift this season. 

Anyone wishing to donate an unwrapped toy for the event may do so here:

  • Midland County Sheriff’s Office at 400 S. Main 
  • Midland County Courthouse at 500 N. Loraine
  • Midland County Annex, Tax Office at 2110 N. A Street
  • Dollar General at 1904 Rankin Highway
  • Dollar General at 10404 FM 307

