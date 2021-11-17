MCSO to kick off its first ‘Christmas at the Horseshoe’ toy drive

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- On December 18, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with several local non-profit organizations, will host its first Christmas at the Horseshoe celebration. MCSO is hoping every child in attendance will get to leave with a gift.

Now, the law enforcement team at MCSO is asking for help from the community to make it happen so that all the children will get to experience the excitement of receiving a gift this season.

Anyone wishing to donate an unwrapped toy for the event may do so here: