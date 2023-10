MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Sheriff David Criner and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office will host a free and family friendly Halloween event at the Horseshoe Arena from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Criner said costumes are welcome, and there will be candy, treats, jumpers, and face painting for those in attendance.