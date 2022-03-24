MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is holding a donation benefit for those that are suffering from loss due to the East Texas Wildfires. MCSO said, as a Midland Community, it wants to come together and help our Texas neighbors.

“The Midland County Sheriff’s Office continues to lift up in prayer the Eastland community that has been devastated by the loss of lives and property due to the wildfires,” said Sheriff David Criner.

MCSO’s Mounted Patrol will be holding a donation drop off from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 in the parking lot, south of 400 S. Main, Building B. Mounted Patrol will then coordinate with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office to deliver and distribute the donations where they are most needed.

Items needed include: