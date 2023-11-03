MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County Sheriff David Criner said his office will be issuing warrants for several people following a sex offender operation Halloween night.

According to MCSO, deputies assisted in keeping 63 registered sex offenders off the streets during trick-or-treating hours on October 31. The MCSO Criminal Investigation Division also conducted criminal compliance checks on 20 convicted sex offenders. Criner said three offenders were found to be out of compliance and MCSO will now issue warrants for the arrest of those individuals. Each suspect will soon be charged with Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements, Criner said.

Texas is one of several states with a “no candy” law in place, which means convicted sex offenders may not hand out candy and must keep their lights off throughout the night to discourage children from knocking on their doors.