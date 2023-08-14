MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office, with help from Midland Crime Stoppers, is asking for help from the community to solve a theft.

According to a Crime of the Week post, around 1:45 a.m. on May 1, MCSO deputies were called to the intersection of N County Road 1140 and Loop 250 to investigate a crash with injuries. When they arrived on the scene, investigators said the driver of a silver 2022 Dodge Ram truck ran. Apart from the crash, deputies also found a West Texas National Bank ATM in the road.

Investigators said two unknown suspects tried to steal the ATM from a drive-thru at an Uncle’s Convenient Store by wrapping the machine in chains and dragging it behind the truck. This caused the vehicle to crash in the field across the street.

The photos available are not very clear, but MCSO is asking anyone with information to call 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $1,000 cash reward.