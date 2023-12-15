MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to find an inmate who escaped from jail Thursday night.

According to Crime Stoppers, 51-year-old Michael Nash escaped from the Midland County Detention Center around 7:27 p.m. on December 14; he’s not yet been located. MCSO said Nash escaped by manipulating a secure door within the facility.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $1,000 cash reward.

Arrest reports show that Nash had been in custody since November on multiple charges, including Theft, Evading Arrest, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and an out of county warrant for Forgery of a Financial Instrument.