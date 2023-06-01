MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County Sheriff’s Office and Midland Crime Stoppers are seeking public assistance in identifying three suspects involved in a burglary at Maverick Well Pluggers.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, an unknown suspect broke into the business at 3007 North County Road 1108 in Midland County during the early morning hours of April 30th. The suspect can be seen on video rummaging through the business, stealing two firearms and some credit cards.

On May 3rd, the victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office and advised that he received a notification from his credit card company, asking if he was attempting to make certain purchases. During the investigation, three unknown suspects are seen making purchases with the stolen credit cards at the Odessa Mall and Lowe’s in Odessa.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed, will be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward. No caller ID is ever used, you will remain anonymous.