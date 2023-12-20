MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, with assistance from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the Texas Department of Public Safety, executed two search warrants on Tuesday, December 19th in the 400 and 500 blocks of E. Wolcott, referencing stolen property.

According to a release by MCSO, a stolen vehicle worth about $75,000 and approximately $40,000 worth of stolen tools and equipment were located during the search.

Two subjects identified as Juan Carrillo Jr. and Buddy Floyd Garmon were arrested during the search and taken to the Midland County Central Detention Center.

Juan Carrillo Jr. Buddy Floyd Garmon

Carillo was arrested on three local warrants for Evading Arrest or Detention, Resisting Arrest Search or Transport, and Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Violence, all class A misdemeanors.

Garmon was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

MCSO says further charges are pending and this is an ongoing investigation.