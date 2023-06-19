MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects involved in the theft of a trailer from Oasis RV Boat and Storage at 4109 South County Road 1297.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on June 3rd, the victim reported a 2022 Icon utility trailer, with Texas license plate 375080M, was taken from the property. The total value of the trailer and contents are valued at over $10,000.

Suspect #1 Suspect #1 Suspect #2 Suspect Vehicle

If you recognize these suspects, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed will be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.