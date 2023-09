STANTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Martin County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving several calls regarding prowlers in the residential areas of Stanton.

Photos of this individual were captured by a citizen’s private security system and sent to MCSO.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the subject, please contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 432-756-3336 or bingram@co.martin.tx.us.