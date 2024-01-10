MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to remain vigilant amid a recent increase in vehicle burglaries.
According to MCSO, since early January, deputies have responded to multiple burglary calls on the east side of Midland County. Investigators are working to solve these crimes but are also asking the public to take certain measures to prevent repeat crimes.
Sheriff David Criner has asked drivers to lock their vehicles upon exiting and to never leave firearms behind. Here are other steps you can take to keep your property safe:
- Always lock your vehicle and take your keys.
- Never leave your car running and unattended.
- Park in a well-lit area or, if possible, in a locked garage.
- Take all valuables with you when you are not in your vehicle.
- Install an alarm in your vehicle or park within view of a security camera; they help deter would-be thieves and help solve crimes in the aftermath.