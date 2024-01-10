MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to remain vigilant amid a recent increase in vehicle burglaries.

According to MCSO, since early January, deputies have responded to multiple burglary calls on the east side of Midland County. Investigators are working to solve these crimes but are also asking the public to take certain measures to prevent repeat crimes.

Sheriff David Criner has asked drivers to lock their vehicles upon exiting and to never leave firearms behind. Here are other steps you can take to keep your property safe: