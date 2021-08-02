MCSO investigating stolen truck

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a couple accused of stealing a work truck.

On July 25, MCSO responded to Patriot Petroleum Treating Services LLC, located at 8300 W Highway 80 about the stolen vehicle. The victim told deputies a white 2018 Dodge 5500 4 door flatbed truck had been stolen sometime that morning. Security cameras located at the business captured a man and woman near the stolen truck at 3:17 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes the man or woman pictured below is encouraged to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. This is Midland County’s Crime of the Week; your tip could be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.