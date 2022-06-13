MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers, in connection with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, is asking for help from the community to identify three men accused of theft.

On April 4, investigators were notified by Safety Solutions of a theft involving stolen credit card information. A store employee told MCSO that three men came into the store and purchased more than $1,900 worth of merchandise by using a photo of a stolen credit card to pay for the goods. The owner of the card later disputed the charges and reported the card stolen.

If you recognize any of the suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $1,000 cash reward.