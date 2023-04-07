MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County Sheriff’s Office and Midland Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary at the Midland County Impound Yard.

On March 29th, at about 12:55am, the suspects broke into the yard located at the intersection of Taylor and Henderson street in Midland County. They cut the lock on the gate, entered the yard in a white or light colored Ford F150 pickup truck, and then stole a Yamaha Banshee four wheeler. The two suspects loaded the Yamaha four wheeler into the back of the truck and left the area, headed southbound from Taylor and Latta Streets, toward IH-20.

If you have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers by calling 694-TIPS or use the P3 TIPS mobile app. Tips made that lead to an arrest or case closed will be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward. No caller ID is ever used and you will remain anonymous.