MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland County Sheriff’s Office and Midland Crime Stoppers are asking the public’s assistance in helping to solve a burglary that occurred in early October.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on October 10th, deputies with MCSO responded to the 6400 block of South County Road 1160, referencing the burglary of a residence.

The owner of the home said an unknown suspect forced entry through the front door. The suspect then took a safe containing a large amount of cash, personal documents which included a social security card, as well as a woman’s wedding ring.

Surveillance video captured the suspect driving a gold Chevrolet Malibu with a missing a hubcap on the front passenger side.

If you know someone who recently gained a large amount of unexplained cash or drives the same kind of vehicle, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app. If your tip leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers says you will be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward. No caller ID is used and tippers remain anonymous.