MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Midland Crime Stoppers, is asking for help from the community to help solve a crime.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 14, MCSO deputies responded to a burglary in the 1300 block of E County Road 117. There, investigators met with a victim who said that four young men, possibly teens, were in the area when her vehicle was burglarized. The victim’s purse, including several credit cards, was stolen.

Those stolen cards were later used at Academy Sports in Odessa. The video above shows two young men who used the victim’s card to make purchases. If you recognize either suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $1,000 cash reward.