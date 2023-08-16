MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a robbery suspect.

According to a Facebook post, around midnight on August 10, an unknown man armed with a gun walked into Stripes Convenience Store at 2106 W Front Street and pointed the gun at a clerk. The suspect then walked behind the counter and demanded that the clerk open the register. Investigators said the suspect then took money and several cartons of cigarettes and ran from the store, heading west.

If you recognize the suspect from the photos below, or know anything about this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 230810002. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $1,000 cash reward.