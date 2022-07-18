MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland County Sheriff’s and Midland Crime Stoppers need your help in finding the suspect who fled from an accident.

MCSO says the crime took place on July 4th, at the 2400 block of West County Rd.114. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that the driver had left the scene after the accident.

Further investigation revealed, that the suspect stole the truck from Los Oil Field Services, drove through their fence, and crashed into another fence causing damage to the truck and to the property totaling more than $90,000.

MCSO describes the suspect as a petite Hispanic female wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

If you have any information on this case that leads to the identity and the arrest of the suspect, you could receive up to a 1,000-dollar cash reward.

Call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or use the P3 mobile TIPS app.