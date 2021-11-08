MCSO identifies burned body found last week

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim found burned last week in Midland County. According to a release, the body has been identified as Saffire M. Armenta, 25.

Around 5:45 p.m. on November 2, Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire call in the 5000 block of FM 1213. Upon arrival, investigators say they did not find a structure fire, but did find the body of a woman that had been set on fire.

The investigation into this homicide is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit at 432-688-4600.