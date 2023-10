MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland County Sheriff’s Office held an end of watch ceremony on Monday, honoring the fallen Sergeant Mike Naylor.

The ceremony was held on the anniversary of Sgt. Naylor’s passing. On October 9, 2014, he was shot and killed while serving a warrant.

Sgt. Naylor has been honored on this day by MCSO every year since his passing.