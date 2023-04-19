MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Looking for a tasty lunch today? The Midland County Sheriff’s Office will hold a hamburger fundraiser this afternoon to benefit one of its deputies who is battling a medical issue.

A $10 donation will get you a hamburger cooked by the Chuck Wagon Gang, as well as chips and a drink- all to help Officer John Barber.

You can grab your plate from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Fannin Terrace Baptist Church, located at 2800 Mogford Court. You can also call ahead to place an order by dialing 432-664-5036.