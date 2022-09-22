MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired after a Texas Rangers led investigation after Alcaraz was accused of using excessive force with an inmate. Juan Alcaraz, 32, has been charged with Aggravated Assault By a Public Servant.

The incident happened on September 13, according to a news release. MCSO began an investigation into the allegation and, after realizing the “seriousness of the incident”, turned the investigation over to the Texas Rangers, a division of the Texas Department of Public Safety that helps in situations involving other law enforcement agencies.

The investigation determined that the force was not justified and Alcaraz was arrested and booked into the Midland County Detention Center. He has since been released on an unknown bond.