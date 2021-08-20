MCSO asking for help to solve restaurant burglary

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to solve a burglary.

On July 15, deputies responded to Martha’s Mexican Place at 3117 S. Highway 349 after the restaurant owner was contacted by his alarm company around 1:00 a.m. about a potential break-in.

According to MCSO, when the owner arrived at his restaurant, he found the glass front door of his business has been broken and kicked in. The victim told deputies no property had been taken, but the burglar had done about $850.00 worth of damage.

Surveillance video from the business shows a white or Hispanic man already inside the restaurant leaving as the alarm went off.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it might be worth a thousand-dollar reward.