MCSO asking for help to solve business burglary

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to solve a business burglary.

Investigators say between 3:20 a.m. and 4:10 a.m. on August 21 of last year, an unknown person stole equipment from Metro Equipment at 12808 W Interstate 20.

Video shows someone drove onto the business property in a red 4-door flatbed truck. The suspect then cut the pipe fence where equipment is kept on display. Investigators say the suspect then hooked up to a trailer that had equipment loaded on it and drove away.

According to MCSO, the suspect drove away with a Kioti tractor with a front-end loader as well as a Bush Hog mower with a Bush Hog blade attachment. The property is valued at more than $30, 000.

Anyone who recognizes the truck pictured above or knows anything about who committed the theft is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. Your tip could be worth a six-thousand-dollar reward.