MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint operation with Homeland Security Investigations, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and Internet Crimes against children on Tuesday, August 15, referencing child pornography.

According to a release from MCSO, the investigation resulted in the arrest of Oscar Robert Natividad Jr. for the Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography (g), a second-degree felony, and Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography (d), a third-degree felony.