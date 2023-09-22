MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, conducted a two-day prostitution sting called Operation Pumpkin Spice, resulting in eleven individuals being arrested on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a release from MCSO, the operation was an effort to identify and arrest people soliciting prostitutes, as well as try and rescue victims of human trafficking.

Arrested individuals include:

Alejandro Suarez

Christopher Jovel

Christian Hernandez

Frank Brown

Alvan Castro

Jakob Sanchez

Joseph Asamoah

Kendrick Montgomery

Matthew Cotton

Tony Revelez

All eleven individuals were all arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution, a state jail felony.

The release states Frank Brown was also found to have a third-degree felony warrant for Fugitive of Justice out of Louisiana. Jacob Sanchez, a convicted sex offender, will have a warrant for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry issued at a later date.

MCSO says the operation also resulted in the arrest of Janda-Lee Roberson, 22, for Prostitution, a class B misdemeanor.

All subjects were booked into the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Central Detention Center without incident.