

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Christian School Band won the TAPPS 5A State Band Championship in Temple on Friday, April 21st.

Competing against numerous other schools from across Texas, the band showcased their musical talents and dedication to music.

The TAPPS State Band Championship is an annual event that attracts top-notch private school bands from all over Texas. It is a rigorous competition that tests the skills, talent, and dedication of young musicians who are passionate about music.

“We are extremely proud of our students for their hard work and dedication,” said Mr. Broome., Director of Bands at MCS, “Like so many other students across the state, they have endured hardships throughout their high school years. It is a blessing to see their efforts rewarded in this way.”

The band has won five TAPPS state championships in the last five years, most recently winning the TAPPS State Marching Contest last October. The school is committed to providing students with a well-rounded education that includes a strong emphasis on the arts, and the band program is a shining example of this commitment.